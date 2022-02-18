Veda missing from email id of Himalayan Yogi who guided NSE's Chitra Ramakrishna

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) The email-id of the Himalayan yogi, who guided the former CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramakrishna, is certainly interesting.



Between 2014 and 2016, Ramakrishna had corresponded with the mysterious yogi on the mail id - rigyajursama@outlook.com with denotes three of the four Vedas and in the process, flouted rigged various procedures in India's premier stock exchange.



The Vedas are the religious texts of Hinduism. There are four Vedas - Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda and Atharva Veda. However, the email-id of the yogi contains the names of only three Vedas -- Rig, Yajur and Sama -- while Atharva was been skipped.



The Atharva Veda, apart from other content, consists of formula for magic and the yogi's magic seems to have worked well via Ramakrishna for Anand Subramanian, the Former Group Operating Officer in terms of pay, perks and power.



--IANS

vj/shb/