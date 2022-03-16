Vax drive for 12-14 age group begins in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 16 (IANS) A Covid vaccination camp was started in Gurugram on the occasion of National Vaccination Day on Wednesday for children aged between 12 and 14 from the Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Jacobpura.



Opening the camp, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that vaccines are being administered to increase the children's immunity so that they can face the global pandemic with strength.



Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav, who was also present in the camp, informed that under this campaign, about 85,000 children in the age group of 12 to 14 in the district would be vaccinated with the Covid-19 jab, and on Wednesday, around 6,587 children were administered with the first dose.



Apart from online registration, beneficiaries can also get vaccinated by visiting the vaccination centres directly.



"Under the campaign, 82 immunisation centres have been set up in the district comprising schools and health centres, while instructions have been issued to all the centres to vaccinate the child only after checking the age-related documents," Virender Yadav said.



He said only those children who have completed 12 years of age as on March 15, 2022 would be eligible under the campaign.



