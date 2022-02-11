Varun Tej-starrer 'Ghani' gets censor clearance

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) Sports drama 'Ghani', in which actor Varun Tej is essaying the role of a boxer, has cleared its censorship formalities.



Reports suggest that the censor board has given a 'UA', as the movie gears up for its release soon.



Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, 'Ghani' will probably opt for a sooner release date, from the two options the makers have planned to release the movie.



Earlier, the makers had announced two release dates- February 25 or March 4.



In their statement announcing the same, 'Ghani' producers had written, "Depending upon the release schedule of other films, we would like a healthy release for all films. See you in theatres, very very soon".



News from close sources reveals that the makers have decided to release the movie on February 25.



"Well, keeping the current uncertain situations as a reference, makers will go for the other date only if needed", the sources said.



Abburi Ravi penned the story for Kiran Korrapati's debut feature.



'Ghani' has its stunts composed by Dhilip Subbarayan and Larnell Stovall.



It features Saiee Manjrekar as the female lead opposite 'Mukunda' actor Varun Tej. Actors Upendra, Sunil Shetty, Naveen Chandra will be seen in significant roles.



--IANS

py/dc/svn