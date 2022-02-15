Valentine's Day special poster from director Kaveri Kalyani's film grabs attention

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) A Valentine's Day poster released by the unit of a film featuring actor Chethan Cheenu in the lead, has caught the attention of netizens.



The film, which will mark the directorial debut of well-known actress Kaveri Kalyani, is being bankrolled by K2K Productions.



To mark Valentine's Day, the film unit chose to release two posters. While the pre-look poster had the hero holding a rose and standing behind a tree, the poster released on Valentine's Day had Chethan Cheenu in the buff, wearing a dejected look.



Both these posters have caught the attention of film fans.



Kaveri Kalyani, who is known for her impressive performances in Tamil films like 'Kannukkul Nilavu', 'Kasi' and 'Samudhiram', is not only directing the film but also producing it under her home banner K2K productions. Interestingly, Kaveri has also written the story of the film, which is said to be a love story with a suspense thriller element to it.



The film's shooting is in its final stages. There was a small gap in filming due to the pandemic. However, sources say that post production work will start soon, following which the release date will be finalised and announced.



Suhasini Maniratnam, Siddhi Idnani , Swetha, Rohith Murali, Shakalaka Sankar, VTV Pugazh and others have played key roles in the film which has cinematography by Alby Antony and Shakthi Saravanan. Music for the film has been scored by Achu Rajamani and art direction is by Murali and Jeethu.



