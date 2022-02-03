Valencia and Rayo book Copa del Rey semi-final spots

Madrid, Feb 3 (IANS) Valencia and Rayo Vallecano qualified for the semi-finals of the Spanish Copa del Rey knockout competition with Valencia beating Cadiz 2-1, while Rayo registered a 1-0 win at home to Mallorca.



Goncalo Guedes put Valencia ahead midway through the first half of their game in the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday night after being set up by Hugo Duro for a goal that saw Cadiz complain that Duro had fouled Juan Cala before setting up his companion.



Cadiz reacted after the break and new signing Lucas Perez drew them level from the penalty spot after the VAR spotted Juan Cala getting his shirt pulled following a corner.



Cala then hit the post from another corner and Valencia were looking shaky until coach Jose Bordalas put Maxi Gomez and new arrival Ilaix Moriba into the game.



Their entry steadied the home side and in the 79th minute, Duro headed Carlos Soler's corner home to make it 2-1. Cadiz's task got a lot harder five minutes later when Cala was sent off for a second yellow card after a badly-timed challenge on Maxi.



Earlier, Rayo Vallecano were first into the semi-finals, claiming their first berth in the last-four stage in 40 years. Their 1-0 win at home against Mallorca was thanks to Oscar Trejo's penalty and the means Rayo coach Andoni Iraola has led a team into the last four twice in the last three seasons.



The first half in the Vallecas Stadium was a dull affair and with virtually the only action in either of the penalty areas was a goal ruled offside for Mallorca for a clear offside, reports Xinhua.



However, in the last minute of the first half, Russo badly mistimed his challenge on Rayo winger, Alvaro in the Mallorca penalty area and Oscar Trejo put the home side ahead from the penalty spot.



Sergi Guardiola almost made it 2-0 straight after the restart and despite a brief reaction, Mallorca failed to create much in front of goal and Rayo ended up closest to scoring again as Bebe fired a powerful shot against the woodwork.



--IANS



bsk