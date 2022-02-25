Vaibhav Tatwawadi: It feels special to play title role of a project

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi who predominantly worked in Marathi entertainment industry, gained popularity among the pan-India audience by playing the character of Chimaji Appa in Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Bajirao Mastani'.



As the actor wraps up the shoot of his upcoming web series 'Nirmal Pandey Ki Ghar Wapsi' for SonyLIV, he says it feels special to play the title character in a show.



Talking about the show Vaibhav said, "It's always a very special feeling when the name of your character is also the title of the project. The story of the series is very interesting But it was a difficult shoot to execute because we shot at a very remote location where there was no proper network or set up. I learnt a lot through the shoot and am sure audiences will love the character and also relate to him in many ways."



'Nirmal Pandey Ki Ghar Wapsi' is a story of a guy who is on a journey to find his roots. The character is essayed by Vaibhav and the series is directed by Satish Nair and Rahul Pandey.



The show also features senior actors Alka Amin, Vinit Kumar, Pankaj Jha and others.



Vaibhav earlier appeared in Hindi film like 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', 'Tribhanga'.



On Friday, his Marathi film 'Pondicherry' is also releasing in the theatres and the actor is excited about that too.



Adding further he said, "I am also very excited about my Marathi film 'Pondicherry' which is all set to release this Friday. It is an interesting film with a great cast and a great director. It is the first Marathi film shot on a smartphone which makes it even more attractive, but after watching the rushes you cannot say it was shot on the smartphone."



Apart from the Marathi film and the series, Vaibhav has shot for a romantic untitled Hindi feature film as a lead along with National award-winning actress Anjali Patil.



