VIP security for BJP MPs Hans Raj Hans, Ramesh Chand Bind till Assembly polls conclude

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday accorded VIP security to two BJP MPs -- Hans Raj Hans and Ramesh Chand Bind -- during the ongoing Assembly polls that will conclude on March 7, sources said here on Wednesday.



According to sources, Hans Raj Hans -- an MP from North West Delhi -- has been accorded ‘Z' category security, while Ramesh Chand Bind -- an MP from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh -- has been provided ‘X' category security during the election period.



The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will provide the security to both the BJP leaders.



The government's move came after a review of the security situation of various political leaders and candidates contesting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.



After analysing the threat perceptions, the Ministry of Home Affairs has till now provided central security cover to 23 BJP candidates and leaders in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.



The sources in the security grid said that BJP candidate and Union minister S.P.S. Baghel has been provided ‘Z' category security cover in Uttar Pradesh by CISF.



Similarly, in Punjab, 21 sitting MLAs who are contesting the elections have been given 'Y' category security cover by the CRPF. The prominent among them are Avtar Singh Zira, Nimisha T. Mehta, who recently joined the saffron party, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sardar Kanwar Veer Singh Tohra, Sardar Didar Singh Bhatti, Sardar Kanwar Veer Singh Tohra, Sardar Gurpreet Singh Bhatti, and Sardar Hariot Kamal, while Sukhwinder Singh Bindra has been given ‘Y+' security cover by the CRPF.



The sources quoting an official communication said that some of the BJP candidates are already being provided security cover by the state police.



The continuation of the security cover will be decided after a review of the situation at the conclusion of the Assembly polls.



Recently, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's security cover was upgraded from ‘Y' to ‘Z' category during his stay in Delhi and Punjab. Shekhawat is BJP's election in-charge for Punjab.



