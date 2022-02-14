V-Day spiked hot chocolate

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANSlife) A special recipe for your Valentine shared by Rohit Pandey, Executive Assistant Manager - Food & Beverage, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru.





Ingredients:



Callebaut chocolate (1tbsp)

Cream (30ml)

Milk (120ml)

Baileys Irish cream (30ml)

Kahlua (30ml)

Triple sec (30ml)

Cinnamon powder (a pinch)

Whipped Cream (garnish)

Method:



Melt and mix cream, milk, chocolate & cinnamon powder

Pour it into an Irish coffee mug

Top with all the liqueurs and stir gently

Finally top with whipped cream



