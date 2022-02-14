V-Day spiked hot chocolate
Mon, 14 Feb 2022 1644835504000
By IANSlife
New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANSlife) A special recipe for your Valentine shared by Rohit Pandey, Executive Assistant Manager - Food & Beverage, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru.
Ingredients:
Callebaut chocolate (1tbsp)
Cream (30ml)
Milk (120ml)
Baileys Irish cream (30ml)
Kahlua (30ml)
Triple sec (30ml)
Cinnamon powder (a pinch)
Whipped Cream (garnish)
Method:
Melt and mix cream, milk, chocolate & cinnamon powder
Pour it into an Irish coffee mug
Top with all the liqueurs and stir gently
Finally top with whipped cream
(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)
--IANS
ianslife/tb
