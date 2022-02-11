V-Day Special: Three real-life couples to appear with lead pair in title track of Telugu soap

Hyderabad, Feb 11 (IANS) It's going to be a Valentine's Day that three Telugu couples will not forget in a hurry, thanks to the entertainment channel Zee Telugu.



The three real-life couples have been chosen to share screen space with the lead pair in the title track of the channel's popular Telugu soap, 'Prema Entha Madhuram'.



The specially canned title track is all set to be launched ahead of Valentine's Day to win the hearts of the show's ardent fans and followers.



Following a 360-degree campaign, the show's 'Aryavardhan', played by Venkat Sriram, and 'Anu', essayed by Varsha HK, selected the three couples out of hundreds of pairs who had applied to be a part of the song.



The real-life couples -- Bhavya Sree-Rahul, Deepti-Mahesh and Pradeesha-Sandeep -- got an opportunity to share screen space with the lead pair of their favourite show.



What's more, the couples also got the chance to shoot at an exotic location on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Sharing jokes, speaking about their beautiful memories of the show and enjoying wonderful meals together, the three couples had a blast shooting with their favourite 'Anu' and 'Aryavardhan'.



For the uninitiated, 'Prema Entha Madhuram', which airs from Monday to Saturday at 9 p.m. on Zee Telugu, follows the unconventional love story of a couple belonging to different generations and proves to everyone that love surpasses materialistic limits of age, status and lifestyle.



Similar to Anu and Aryavardhan's tale, the three selected couples also have unusual love stories, so apart from being a part of the song, they got a chance to open up about their heartwarming personal stories in an adorable behind-the-scenes video.



--IANS

pvn/srb

