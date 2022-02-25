Urad dal wholesale price drops by 4.99%, says govt

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Urad dal prices saw a sharp drop of 4.99 per cent in All India Wholesale Price, to Rs 9,410.58 per quintal, as against Rs 9,904.39 per quintal last year, as per Department of Consumer Affairs statistics.



Similarly, the average wholesale price of urad dal, as reported on February 24, is Rs. 9,444.06 per quintal, as against Rs 9,896.95 per quintal on the same date last year, or, a drop of 4.58 per cent.



In May 2021, advisories were issued to states/UTs to monitor prices of essential food commodities and to ensure disclosure of pulses stocks held by millers, importers and traders under the Essential Commodities Act. Imposition of stock limit on all pulses, except moong, was notified on July 2.



Thereafter, an amended order was issued on July 19, imposing stock limits on four pulses, namely, tur, urad, masur, and chana for a period up to October 31, 2021.



The government had allowed the import of tur, urad, and moong under the 'free category' with effect from May 15, 2021, till October 31, 2021, in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports.



The free regime in respect of import of tur and urad was thereafter extended till March 31, 2022, and this policy measure has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the departments/organisation concerned.



The import policy measures have resulted in a substantial increase in import of tur, urad, and moong as compared to the corresponding period for the past two years, the government said.



