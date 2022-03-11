Upskilling, the key to unlock leadership opportunities in Technology, reveals Survey

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 11 (IANSlife) WileyNXT, an online executive education programme partner of Wiley, a global leader in research and education, recently surveyed its previous and current women professionals and learners to gain insights into the representation of women and leadership in technology. With the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing across industries and sectors, the online executive education programme partner sought to understand what women anticipate or expect from the growing tech wave. The survey also attempted to elicit women's motivations, challenges, aspirations and feelings about their representation in the field of technology.





Here are some key findings from the survey:



* Industry 4.0 and 4.1 technologies will crank up growth opportunities for women



* Women are interested in taking up relevant opportunities in technology domain



* Challenges faced by females while taking over leadership roles



* Role of organisations in ensuring women representation in leadership roles



* Efforts by females at individual levels to take on managerial roles in the tech domain



Ritesh Kumar, Country Lead, Wiley India, commented on the survey report, saying, "According to a McKinsey survey, while gender representation has improved at every level in the corporate pipeline over the last five years, women still occupy less than a quarter of current C-suite positions." This emphasises the importance of continuing to encourage and promote women's leadership and representation.



"As the WileyNXT survey shows, upskilling and specialised courses in niche technologies are already assisting women in transitioning to tech domains and assuming leadership roles." "We have partnered with reputable institutions and universities focused on imparting industry 4.0 and 4.1 skilling through WileyNXT to help learners achieve, get certified and advance their careers. We will continue our efforts in the future to enable more and more women to upskill, take on leadership roles in technology, and realise their full potential."



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS

tb/

