Upset over video made by UP cop's brother, medical students protest

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), March 9 (IANS) The Medical students at the Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College (LLRM) got into a major argument with the police after a cousin of one of the constables allegedly made a distasteful video of an MBBS student, who was sitting with his female friend inside the college premises.



The students demanded action against the accused and his constable brother as they allegedly took some of the students to the police station.



Senior police officials and LLRM's principal intervened in the matter, and the accused was later arrested.



The man, Sheebu Kumar had allegedly made a video of an MBBS final year student Vivek Kumar to which he objected.



When Vivek Kumar asked Sheebu to delete the video, the latter allegedly called his brother Deepak, a police constable.



"The MBBS student also called his friends to the spot and the police constables and the medical students started heated arguments. The matter escalated and students raised anti-police slogans at the main gate of the college.



Someone from the crowd called the police, who arrived at the college and picked up a few students," said one of the students.



The students alleged that when they reached the police station to meet their friends, police used force to disperse the crowd.



Dr R.C. Gupta, principal LLRM, told reporters, "The students were annoyed with the fact that their video was made and rather than apologising, the accused called his brother who is in the police department. We have filed a complaint with police and they have assured us proper action."



