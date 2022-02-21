Uphaar: Delhi police gets notice for misinformation on Ansal's passport renewal

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday issued a show-cause notice to the Delhi police over a plea by the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) stating it received 'conflicting details' in an RTI application over the passport renewal of Sushil Ansal, who is currently undergoing seven-year sentence in the Uphaar tragedy evidence tampering case.



Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma was hearing the plea filed by AVUT chairperson Neelam Krishnamoorthy, in which the petitioner stated that conflicting details were found from the reply of an RTI application filed by her on February 14, 2022.



AVUT's counsel Vikas Pahwa argued that the charge sheet filed in the court was only under section 177 (furnishing false information), section 181 (knowingly stating to a public servant, on oath as True which is false) of IPC and section 12 (obtaining a passport by suppressing information about his nationality) of Passport Act.



Pointing out that the difference, Pahwa said, the draft charge sheet filed with the office of the LG on May 22, 2020, was under sections 420 (cheating), 177, 181, 192 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 197 (issuing of sighting false certificate) of IPC and section 12 of the Passport Act.



Accordingly, the court issued notice to the investigating officer seeking a reply and slated further hearing for March 4.



The same bench had, on November 8, 2021, sentenced real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal, to seven years imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 2.25 crore in the evidence tampering case.



On June 13, 1997, halfway through the screening of the Hindi film "Border", a fire broke out in the Uphaar cinema, owned by Ansals located in Green Park in south Delhi, killing 59 people in one of the worst tragedies in the country.



--IANS

jw/skp/