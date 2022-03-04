Unravel the majestic flavours of Purani Dilli

New Delhi, March 4 (IANSlife) Step back in time and dine like the 'Mallikas' of yore, recreating centuries-old customs and culinary legacies at Crowne Plaza, Okhla. The 12th edition of its signature food festival 'Dilli 6' will take place from March 4--17, 2022. The extravaganza will witness the presence of food and 'mithai' vendors and karigars from Chandni Chowk for a truly local experience.





This year theme is Noor-E-Khawateen (Radiance-Of-Womankind) for the royal women -- Begum Nur Jahan (Co-sovereign of Mughal Empire during the reign of Jahangir and one of the most powerful feminist icons of the era), Princess Jahanara (Boss Lady and the mind behind the architecture of Chandni Chowk during the reign of Shah Jahan) and Empress Razia Sultan (first and only female ruler of Delhi Sultanate, the successor of Iltutmish).



The in-house team has also designed multiple unique dining experiences for guests to experience the flamboyant lifestyle of these protagonists and travel back to the royal era: Jahanara Lounge (luxurious Mughal suite), Sultanat-E-Razia (royal court) and Mughal Sena Shivir (ancient Mughal army themed dining experience as an ode to braveheart Nur Jahan).



The guests will be welcomed with Dilli 6 style Bunta, Shikanjis and Mohabbat ka Sherbat. The buzzing street food carts will offer quintessential Dilli 6 delicacies such as Golguppas, Kalmi Vada, Aloo Tikkis, Fruit Kulia, Dahi Gujhiya, Papdi, Kakori Kebabs, Noorani Kebabs, Reshami Kebabs, Bhutta Seekh Kebabs and much more.



The chefs will recreate the iconic Paranthe Wali Gali with a unique variety of paranthas. For the main course, quintessential Jahangiri Mutton Quorma, Murgh Begum Bahar, Nihari, Biryani, Sheermal and more. Conclude your meal on a sweet note with desserts such as Karachi Halwa, Sohan Halwa, Habshi Halwa, Phirni, Jalebis and more.



Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager, "Dilli 6 food festival is a signature experience of our hotel where we offer authentic delicacies from the bylanes of Old Delhi crafted under extremely hygienic setup. This year, we are attempting to salute the powerful female icons of the royal eras through curated culinary, cultural and dining experiences. We also strive to support the International Women's Day theme 2022 -- Break The Bias by honouring the magnificent and fierce women during the eras when Pardah system was a norm."



Pradipt Sinha, Director of Food & Beverage, "Our lavish Dilli 6 menu gives an opportunity for guests to feast on time-honoured culinary recipes that have been passed through generations. Our chefs have collaborated with local karigars and vendors of Chandni Chowk to bring delectable indulgences which are deeply rooted in Delhi's history."



* What: Dilli 6 food festival (Season 12)



* Where: Edesia at Crowne Plaza Today, New Delhi, Okhla



* Timings: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.



* Dilli 6 Buffet Price: Rs 2299+ taxes| Dilli 6 Thali Price: Rs 1599 + taxes (prices per person)



* For table reservations: call +91 95829 44897



