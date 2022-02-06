'Unparalleled forever', Mohanlal & Mammootty condole death of Lata Mangeshkar

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Mammootty on Sunday joined crores of Indians all across the world in condoling the death of India's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who breathed her last at the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai.



Taking to Twitter, actor Mohanlal said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the musical phenomenon, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. May she live on through her music. Sending condolences to her loved ones. (sic)"



Actor Mammootty too expressed his condolences on Twitter. He tweeted, "India has lost our nightingale. Cinema and music will never be the same again. Lataji your immense body of work and your iconic voice will be unparalleled forever. #LataMangeshkar".



Several stars and celebrities from film industries across the country have been expressing their condolences at the demise of the legend.



