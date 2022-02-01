Union Home Ministry gets over 1.85 lakh cr in Budget 2022-23

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday allocated over Rs 1.85 lakh crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with a majority of the allocation for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Central Police Organisations.



According to the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2022-23, this is an increase of around Rs 20,000 crore from last year when it was allocated Rs 1,66,546.94 crore.



The allocation to the MHA is Rs 1,85,776.55 crore is nearly more than 11.5 per cent more than during the current fiscal.



The modernisation of police forces, intelligence agencies, women safety, cyber security and the census also got priority in the budget.



The Intelligence Bureau, the main domestic intelligence gathering agency, has been given Rs 3,168.36 crore in comparison to Rs 2,793.02 allocated in the current fiscal.



The majority of funds of MHA budget were allocated to the police, at Rs 1,17,687.99 crore in comparison to Rs 1,09,266.30 crore given in 2021-22.



The Special Protection Group has been allocated Rs 385.95 crore in comparison to Rs 386.50 crore given in 2021-22 while the allocations of Delhi Police has been increased by 21.09 per cent from Rs 8,338.12 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 10,096.29 crore in 2022-23.



Allocation for Border Management has been increased by 42.84 per cent from Rs 1,921.39 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 2,517.02 crore in 2022-23.



Among the provisions for new schemes and projects targeted for better delivery on criminal justice system, forensic and prisons, the allocation for Inter Operable Criminal Justice System is Rs 122 crore whereas for the Emergency Response System, a total of Rs 150 crore has been given and for the modernisation of prisons and forensic capacity, the allocations are Rs 400 and 300 crore, respectively.



Similarly, under the provision for Immigration, Visa and Foreigners Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) has been increased by 127.27 per cent from Rs 77 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 175 crore in 2022-23.



The budgetary provision for Land Port Authority of India has been increased by 38.57 per cent from Rs 216.50 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 300 crore in 2022-23 while the implementation of safe city projects has been provided with Rs 520.04 crore, which will be funded from Nirbhaya fund.



A provision of Rs 70 crore has been made for the Rashtriya Raksha University and National Forensic Science University whereas Rs 3,676 crore has been allocated to the Registrar General of India for conducting Census 2022.



Allocation for Relief and Rehabilitation for Migrants and Repatriates increased by 24.28 per cent from Rs 241.20 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 299.76 crore in 2022-23.



--IANS

ams/vd