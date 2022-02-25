Unilateral sanctions against Russia not under consideration: Seoul

Seoul, Feb 25 (IANS) South Korea will join international sanctions against Russia, but is not considering imposing unilateral sanctions on its own, a senior official at the presidential office said on Friday.



Park Soo-hyun, senior secretary for public communication, made the remark a day after President Moon Jae-in expressed regret over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said South Korea will participate in international sanctions, Yonhap news agency reported.



"It's not an era where we can do something independently," Park said on TBS radio, elaborating on the president's remarks. "It means that if the US and European countries impose sanctions on Russia, we will naturally join them because we are connected."



The foreign ministry has indicated that Seoul may join international sanctions, including export curbs, on Russia. The ministry said it has been in consultations with the US and other nations to prepare details of the export control packages.



South Korea is a major producer of semiconductors, electronics and other high-tech materials.



Park also said that 64 Korean nationals currently remain in Ukraine and 36 of them expressed their willingness to leave the country, and the South Korean embassy in Ukraine will continue to make utmost efforts to ensure the safety of Korean nationals.'



--IANS

int/sks/bg