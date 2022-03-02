Unidentified man killed, set on fire in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar P), March 2 (IANS) A 25-year-old man was killed and set afire by an unidentified miscreant under the limits of Naubasta police circle in Kanpur.



The victim's identity, however, is yet to be ascertained by the police.



The incident came to light after the locals of the area spotted flames emanating from a hut. When they reached there, they saw a body burning after which they poured water to douse the flames and alerted the police control room.



Senior police officers, including the Joint Commissioner of Police arrived with the forensic team. The incident took place near the toilet located at the Yashoda Nagar bypass intersection.



"One Sunny Gupta, who runs a 'sabji-puri' cart in the area, said that late on Monday night, his friend Vinay came running to his house and informed him about the fire in a nearby hut. Immediately, they reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Later, they came across a half-burnt body of a 25-year-old man inside the hut. The miscreants, prior to setting the man on fire, had crushed his head and face with bricks," said the police.



The police further said, "The body was in a shirt, trousers and sports shoes. Also, there was a snake tattoo on the right hand of the deceased."



The police are interrogating Sanjit Singh Chauhan, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar and Sunil Jha, a resident of Vaishali in Bihar, who live nearby.



The police have contacted the control room of Smart City to check the footage of the cameras installed at the intersection.



According to the forensic experts, more than six brick blows have been found on the centre of the head, behind the left ear, between the nose and the forehead.



"The deceased could not be identified. Forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. The matter is being investigated," said Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari.



