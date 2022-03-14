Unatttended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no bomb found

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) An unattended bag found inside a Delhi-bound local train triggered panic on Monday morning.



"The train no 04406 was stopped at Adarsh Nagar railway station and checked by a Bomb Disposal Squad," DCP Railways Harendra Singh told IANS.



He informed that nothing suspicious was found in it. "Fumes were emanating from it which led to a panic situation briefly. However, no bomb was found in it," Singh said.



The unattended bag might possibly belong to some carpenter or labourer as there were some tools and nails inside it, he added.



--IANS

uj/shb/