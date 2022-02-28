Ukrainian delegation arrives for talks with Russia (Ld)

Moscow, Feb 28 (IANS) A Ukrainian delegation arrived for talks with the Russian side in the Gomel region of Belarus on Monday, Sputnik reported.



Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border as informed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday via social media.



Zelensky had earlier rejected Russia's offer to hold negotiations in Belarus, suggesting alternative cities including Budapest and Warsaw for talks.



He said Ukraine is ready for talks with Russia, but Belarus is not an option because Russia has been carrying out some of its attacks from Belarus. "We're saying no to Minsk. Other cities can be a place to meet.



"We want peace, we want to meet, we want the end of the war ... Any other city would suit us, any country, from whose territory missiles are not launched at us."



He added that Ukraine proposed meeting in other countries such as Poland, Hungary, Turkey and Azerbaijan, but Russia had refused.



