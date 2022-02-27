Ukrainian Prez says battles going on across country

Kiev, Feb 27 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine has successfully beat off "enemy attacks," but battles are ongoing across the country.



"We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks," Zelensky added on Saturday in a video message.



Battles are still ongoing in many cities and districts of Ukraine, said the President, Xinhua news agency reported.



"But we know that we are defending the country, the land, the future of children."



--IANS

int/khz/

