Ukrainian Prez calls for EU membership

Kiev, Feb 27 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union (EU) to grant Ukraine membership into the bloc.



"It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.



On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.



Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said 198 Ukrainians, including three children have been killed.



