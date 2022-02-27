Ukrainian Prez calls for EU membership
Sun, 27 Feb 2022 1645912083000
Kiev, Feb 27 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the European Union (EU) to grant Ukraine membership into the bloc.
"It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the EU," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.
Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said 198 Ukrainians, including three children have been killed.
--IANS
int/khz/
