Ukraine's air defences enjoying success: UK Defence

London, March 9 (IANS) The UK government's latest dispatch on the war states that Ukraine's air defences have "enjoyed considerable success" against Russian aircraft.



That has likely prevented Moscow from achieving "any degree of control of the air", the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday as quoted by the BBC.



The Ministry in a statement said the Russian forces continue to struggle in their Kiev campaign and have failed to make any breakthroughs in taking the Ukrainian capital city.



--IANS

