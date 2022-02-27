Ukraine wipes out barbaric Chechen forces sent to assassinate Zelensky

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Ukraine landed a significant blow on Russia after it allegedly killed a large group of bloodthirsty Chechen special forces dispatched to assassinate the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky, Daily Mail reported.



The armed group -- famed for their barbaric violence and human rights abuses -- are said to have been obliterated after their convoy of 56 tanks was blown to smithereens near Hostomel, just northeast of Kyiv, by Ukrainian missile fire on the second day of the Chechens' deployment. It is unclear how many died -- but the number is likely to run into the hundreds, the report said.



Among those said to have been wiped out was Chechen general Magomed Tushaev. He was commander of the 141th motorised national guard brigade -- Chechen head of state Ramzan Kadyrov's elite force, Daily Mail reported.



Tushaev had also been pictured with Kadyrov, in a measure of his importance to the Chechen regime, which shot to notoriety in the west for hunting down, torturing and killing gay men, Daily Mail reported.



Kadyrov is even believed to have visited his doomed squadron in a Ukrainian forest before their alleged deaths.



The terror squadron's reported killings are a crushing psychological blow for Vladimir Putin's stalled efforts to conquer Ukraine. The Russian premiere had dispatched the group to capture or kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, knowing full well that the fighters' brutal reputation would strike further fear into the hearts of besieged Ukrainians, Daily Mail reported.



--IANS

san/dpb

