Ukraine urges Poland, France, Germany to provide more weapons, aid

March 2 (IANS) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the foreign ministers of Poland, France and Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and provide more weapons and financial support to Ukraine.



"(I have) met online with Foreign Ministers of the Weimar Triangle of Poland, France and Germany. I urged (them) to step up sanctions pressure on Russia... and provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial and humanitarian support," Kuleba tweeted on Tuesday.



Kuleba also said via an online briefing that Ukraine is working with its partners towards various solutions to close the airspace over the country, Xinhua news agency reported.



--IANS

int/sks/dpb