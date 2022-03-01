Ukraine to get 70 fighter jets from Poland, Slovakia & Bulgaria

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Three NATO countries will deliver more than 70 warplanes for Kiev, Ukrainian Army representatives announced on Tuesday morning.



According to a statement published on Facebook, Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia will provide over 70 MiG-29 and SU-25 aircraft that can be based at Polish airfields, RT reported.



Sixteen MiG-29 planes and 14 SU-25s will be provided by Bulgaria. Poland will send 28 MiG-29 warplanes, and Slovakia can deliver 12 MiG-29 planes, the officials stated.



"Our partners gave us MiG-29 and SU-25! If needed, they can be based on Polish airfields from which Ukrainian pilots can carry out combat missions," the statement read, also suggesting that there will be more 'Ghosts of Kiev' soon.



The 'Ghost of Kiev' became a media legend following reports that a Ukrainian pilot "managed to single-handedly take down 6 Russian fighter jets". However, the footage showing the 'Ghost' was soon revealed to be a clip from 'Digital Combat Simulator', RT reported.



Putin made the decision to launch a military offensive against Ukraine last Thursday, stating it was necessary to "demilitarize" Ukraine to protect the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, and Russian security interests. The majority of Western countries condemned the attack and have imposed tough sanctions on Moscow and Russian officials.



