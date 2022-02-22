Ukraine to consider severance of diplomatic ties with Russia

Kyiv, Feb 22 (IANS) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he had received a request from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the severance of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.



The Ukraine President said this during a conversation with the media following talks with the President of the Republic of Estonia, Alar Karis, in Kyiv.



"Immediately after our press conference, I will work on this issue. And not only this issue, but also our effective steps as regards the escalation on the part of the Russian Federation," he said.



Zelenskyy stressed that it is not the first time that Ukraine has called on Russia to resolve the issue of de-escalation through dialogue at the negotiating table.



"We are ready to do it on any platform, and Russia knows it. And not only Russia. In recent months, we have consulted with almost all the leaders of the EU, the US and the UK, and proposed various formats of dialogue in which the Russian Federation would be present," the President reminded.



He said that on February 21, by recognising illegal formations in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Russian Federation gave the answer that everyone saw.



"Ukraine must respond to this by defending its sovereignty and state," Zelenskyy said.



At the same time, according to the President, the Ukrainian side believes that a broad escalation on the part of Russia will not happen.



"But if it happens (large-scale offensive), martial law will be imposed," added Zelenskyy.



--IANS

san/arm