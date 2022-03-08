Ukraine says pace of Russian troops 'slows significantly'

Kiev, March 8 (IANS) In its latest update on the 13th day of Russia's invasion, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces on Tuesday said Moscow has continued the "offensive operation", but the "pace of troops has slowed significantly".



In the update posted on its Facebook page, it said that the Defense Forces Group has continued to conduct operations within the south, eastern and northern zones across specific boundaries.



Meanwhile, defence operations are also underway in the city of Chernihiv and capital Kiev.



It added that the country's air defences were successfully repulsing missile and air strikes.



"The occupiers are demoralised, and are increasingly resorting to looting and violating the rules of international humanitarian law on military conflict."



The Ukrainian military also claimed that Russia was now resorting to psychological warfare, to influence the local residents.



"According to the available information, there are 10 tactical groups of psychological combatants to conduct propaganda work," it said, adding that Russian forces were also threatening the population of the northern part of Crimea.



As the war continues, heavy shelling is preventing civilian evacuation of from the besieged cities such as Kiev, Mariupol, Sumy and Kharkiv.



