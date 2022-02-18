Ukraine ratifies open-skies agreement with EU

Kiev, Feb 18 (IANS) The Ukrainian Parliament has ratified an open-skies agreement with the European Union (EU), which will establish a joint aviation space.



The agreement, inked at the 23rd Ukraine-EU Summit in Kiev in October 2021, was supported by 311 lawmakers in the 450-seat assembly, according to a statement posted on Parliament's website on THursday.



The deal, aimed at opening up the air markets of Ukraine and the EU, establishes binding rules, technical requirements, administrative procedures and basic operating standards applicable between the parties, reports Xinhua news agency.



The agreement must be ratified by each EU member state to take effect.



