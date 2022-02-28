Ukraine mobilises 1L troops amid conflict with Russia

Kiev, Feb 28 (IANS) Ukraine has mobilised about 1,00,000 troops amid the conflict with Russia, Valery Zaluzhny, chief commander of the armed forces of Ukraine, said on Facebook.



About half of the mobilised forces belong to the Territorial Defence Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine, Zaluzhny said on Sunday.



The country agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border near the Pripyat River, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday via social media, Xinhua news agency reported.



The decision to hold talks was reached through a phone call between Zelensky and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.



Earlier on Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the country's deterrence forces to be placed on a "special mode of combat duty" during a meeting with top defence officials, accusing Western countries of imposing "illegitimate sanctions" against Russia's economy.



