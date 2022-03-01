Ukraine crisis: BWF bans Russia, Belarus athlete

London, March 1 (IANS) The world governing bodies for badminton (BWF) has suspended Russia and Belarus from international tournaments on Tuesday, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. The BWF had already cancelled all sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus.



The governing body said it fully supported the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urging sports federations to move or cancel sports events planned in Russia or Belarus.



The world governing body said they have agreed to strengthen its measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus by suspending athletes and officials representing these countries from participating at any BWF-sanctioned international tournaments until further notice, BWF said in a statement.



The BWF's move comes a day after it cancelled tournaments in Russia and Belarus.



Earlier, the IOC has asked International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not to invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions for the country's invasion of Ukraine.



The IOC has made this recommendation following a meeting of the Executive Board (EB) on Monday, just a few days before the start of the Winter Paralympic Games starting on March 4 in Beijing.



