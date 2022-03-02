Ukraine-Russia conflict, climate change to be part of JLF 2022

By Archana Sharma

Jaipur, March 2 (IANS) The 15th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival, to be held at Hotel Clarks Amber here from March 5 to 14, will focus on Ukraine-Russia conflict, climate change, new world order, along with art, travel and history, among others.





Addressing a press conference here, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director at Teamwork Arts, said, "We are delighted to be back on-ground with the Jaipur Literature Festival weaving its magic again. This year's programme celebrates the diversity of literature and offers a wide range of topics, including the Ukraine-Russia conflict, climate change, new world order, art of fiction, poetic imagination, travel, science, history etc."



The 15th edition will also feature 15 Indian languages and have specific sessions on Rajasthani heritage and culture, he added.



State Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said, "I am delighted that the Jaipur Literature Festival is returning on-ground in the Pink City. I believe that the Festival will provide an exceptional platform for both Indian and global authors and thought leaders to engage and strengthen our literary heritage and culture.



"I look forward to warmly welcoming all the authors, speakers, artists, musicians and visitors to Jaipur and the state of Rajasthan for the Festival."



Apurv Kumar, Managing Director, Clarks Group of Hotels, the venue for the offline event, said, "We are indeed privileged that the 15th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival is being held at Hotel Clarks Amer. It is quite well-known that Clarks has always been associated with this mega literary event.



"We used to host the evening music stages. This time both the literary sessions as well the Jaipur Music Stage in the evening will be held here. It is only appropriate to point out that this festival is one of the biggest events in the state and to my mind, it is a great tourism event. A large number of visitors from India as well as other countries come for this iconic festival."



The Festival will showcase a variety of sessions exhibiting the dialects of Rajasthan-centric literature. At one session, poet and litterateur Chandra Prakash Deval will discuss languages, literature, poetry and music of the desert state with writer and poet Anukrti Upadhyay.



The rich oral, linguistic and literary traditions of Rajasthan find their voice in a variety of dialects, although Rajasthani still awaits official recognition in the schedule of Indian languages.



Rajasthan has long been a dynamic cultural centre and home to prestigious art forms.



At a session on the treasures at the Jaipur Court, author Vandana Bhandari and historian Giles Tillotson will be in conversation with historian Rima Hooja to discuss the magnificent treasures commissioned and collected over centuries by the Jaipur Court.



A panel discussion will be held with historians Yashaswini Chandra and Rima Hooja, discussing the powerful warrior king Maharana Pratap and his legendary horse Chetak. Together they will explore the legend of the resilient pair.



--IANS

arc/arm