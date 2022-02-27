Ugandan woman held at IGI with heroin of Rs 7 cr

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) A woman from Uganda was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the customs officials for smuggling heroin worth Rs 7 crore.



A customs official said that the woman reached at the IGI from Naroibi Airport by Air India flight. Later, she was handed over to the police official.



"We recovered 69 capsules weighing 946 grams filled with Narcotic substance (heroin) from her. The seized capsules are valued at Rs seven crore," said an official.



The official said that during the security check, the woman was acting awkwardly, and was perturbed. Due to this she became a suspect and the officials searched her luggage thoroughly and recovered the heroin capsules.



The official said that it was clear that the woman had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of the Act.



The customs official produced her before the court and moved a plea requesting the court to send her to judicial custody. The customs official told the court that she was not required for further interrogation. The court after hearing their contention remanded her to judicial custody. She was later lodged in Tihar Jail.



The official said that further investigation in the matter is underway.



