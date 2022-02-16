Ugandan national held with heroin capsules worth Rs 7 cr in stomach

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A Ugandan national was arrested by customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle heroin capsules worth Rs 7 crore by swallowing them, an official said on Wednesday.



A senior Customs official said that the Ugandan national identified as Robert Sengonzi reached the IGI airport on February 4.



On suspicion he was intercepted by the customs officials. On thorough investigation, he admitted that he had swallowed thirty capsules containing drugs.



"He excreted 18 capsules at the airport itself and 12 capsules at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital which resulted in the recovery of a total of 382 grams of white colour substance appearing to be heroin worth Rs 7 crore," said the official.



The official said that it was clear that the accused had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS act, and had committed an offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of the NDPS Act.



Sengonzi was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of the NDPS Act on February 14.



After getting his Covid report which was negative, he was produced in court with a plea to send him to judicial custody. The customs official told the court that he was not required for further interrogation. The court after hearing their contention remanded him to judicial custody. He was later lodged in Tihar Jail.



