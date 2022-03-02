Ugandan, Equatorial Guinea leaders call for African unity to address challenges

Kampala, March 2 (IANS) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and visiting Equatorial Guinea Vice President Teodoro Nguema Mangue have called for African unity to address the challenges facing the continent.



According to the State House statement issued on Tuesday, the two leaders while meeting at State House Entebbe, 40-km south of the capital Kampala, said security and social economic problems can be solved if countries worked together, Xinhua news agency reported.



Nguema Mangue said the current global changes and instability in parts of Africa are a challenge to the continent.



The vice president is in Uganda on a two-day working visit. He delivered a special message to Museveni from his Equatorial Guinea counterpart Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.



