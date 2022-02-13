Udhampur's River Devika project to be completed by June: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Minister of State (Independent charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pension Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that the historic river Devika project, built at the cost of over Rs 190 crore, will be complete by June this year.



This will be north India's first river rejuvenation project to offer a unique destination both for pilgrim tourists as well as recreation tourists, and it will bring Udhampur prominently on India's map, he added.



Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the Devika project, which was formally launched by Modi during his visit to Jammu in early 2019, he said that it is now the responsibility of all of us to accomplish this project by June this year at any cost.



"The project includes the construction of three sewage treatment plants of 8 MLD, 4 MLD and 1.6 MLD capacity, sewerage network of 129.27 km, development of two cremation ghats, protection fencing and landscaping, small hydropower plants and three solar power plants. On completion of the project, the rivers will see reduction in pollution and improvement in water quality," Singh further said.



Later, speaking to media after presiding over the DISHA meeting, Jitendra Singh said that the country's first Highway Village being constructed by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is coming up on fast track on Udhampur national highway and the centrally funded Medical College that will start its classes next year through NEET selection.



Udhampur-Kathua-Doda is possibly the only Lok Sabha constituency in the country which got three centrally funded Medical Colleges in Udhampur, Kathua and Doda, respectively.



To review the physical and financial achievements of the schemes being implemented in the Udhampur district covered under DISHA, Singh also chaired a District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee Meeting (DISHA) at Conference Hall DC Office Complex Udhampur.



At this occasion, apart from government officials, Udhampur as DDC Chairperson, and other functionaries of the district development council were also present.



