Uber to let riders see ratings they receive from drivers

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) In a first, ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday said the riders can now see how many five-star ratings -- including the shameful one-star reviews -- they've racked up from drivers.



The Uber customers will be able to access a breakdown of their average ratings in the Uber app's new privacy centre, which will be available to customers globally starting from Wednesday.



"You'll see how many drivers gave you a stellar 5-star rating, how many handed out the dreaded single star, and everything in between," said Zach Singleton, Privacy Product Manager at Uber.



The ratings breakdown is available to all Uber users right in the Privacy Centre, which can be accessed by logging into their account online or in the app.



To access the Privacy Center and ratings breakdown in the app, tap privacy and then Privacy Center in Setting app.



Swipe to the right and click on the "would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber" tile and then scroll down to the "browse your data" section and tap on "View my ratings" to see the breakdown.



In addition to viewing your ratings, users can also review their past trip information, payment details, control marketing preferences and more in the Privacy Centre, said Uber.



According to Uber, both riders and drivers have the ability to rate one to five stars on a trip and your rating is the average of your last 500 trips.



If you want to help improve your rating, drivers have shared some of the top reasons they hand out fewer stars.



"Drivers shouldn't have to clean up after you. Always make sure to take your trash and any other belongings with you. Don't leave a mess behind," said Uber.



Studies show that unbuckled passengers in the back seat can put the driver at greater risk of injury in a crash. So always remember to buckle up for your and the driver's safety.



"Remember that drivers' time is valuable and they shouldn't have to wait for you. A smooth pickup is better for everyone so be ready to go when the driver arrives," Uber suggested.



Always treat your driver and their vehicle as you would want to be treated, it added.



"It is easy to accidentally slam a door if you aren't thinking about it, and drivers have consistently cited door slams as a reason why they deduct stars".



Uber had been experimenting with different ways for riders and drivers to give feedback to each other for years.



In 2017, the company introduced a feature that allowed drivers to offer additional comments to riders regarding their behaviour.



