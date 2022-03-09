'US should take China's concerns seriously when implementing curbs on Russia'

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) China will protect its companies and people who have come under threat of US sanctions over trading with Russia, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, commenting on Washingtons warnings.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that Beijing "will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals", RT reported.



The Chinese official reiterated his government's criticism of unilateral sanctions, saying they have no basis in international law and only cause "serious difficulties to the economy and people's livelihood" in targeted nations instead of fostering peace and security.



"Washington should "take China's concerns seriously" when implementing its restrictions against Russia so that they don't "harm China's rights and interests in any way", Zhao warned.



The US has imposed a ban on export of advanced semiconductors to Russia in response to Moscow's military attack against Ukraine.



The ban targets not only American companies, but also foreign firms which use American software and technologies in production. Nations like South Korea, which want to continue their exports to Russia, have to apply for special exemptions or face Washington's wrath.



--IANS

san/arm