US police prepare for potential vehicle convoys affecting capital region traffic

Washington, March 4 (IANS) US police said that they were preparing for potential vehicle convoys "affecting traffic in and around the National Capital Region", which includes all of Washington, D.C. and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia states.



Virginia State Police posted on social media that they continue to monitor and prepare for potential convoys consisting of commercial and passenger vehicles, reports Xinhua news agency.



The police described the situation as "still-fluid", adding that motorists can expect to see an increased patrol presence.



"These efforts are to mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roadways and Northern Virginia communities."



A convoy of truckers is reportedly heading to the region in protest of Covid-19 restrictions and will arrive this weekend.



Fencing was recently reinstalled around the Capitol in light of "the possibility of demonstrations in the next couple of weeks", according to the Capitol Police.



The Pentagon last week authorised hundreds of unarmed National Guard members to be deployed in the US capital to help police with traffic control.



Truckers held weeks-long protests in Canada against the nation's Covid-19 restrictions earlier this year by blocking city traffic and border crossings with the US, prompting some Americans to organise similar demonstrations.



--IANS

ksk/

