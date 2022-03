US-backed Ukraine secret project studied ways in which bats can infect humans

Moscow, March 17 (IANS) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that it will soon release additional documents pertaining to the operation of Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine.



Moscow believes they have been involved in bioweapons research, RT reported.



Russian military specialists in weapons of mass destruction are analysing documents obtained from staff members of the Ukrainian labs, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a daily briefing.



He claimed they detailed "implementation by the US in Ukraine of a secret project to study the ways humans can be infected by bats", which was done in Kharkov.



The official said the same Institute of Experimental and Clinical Veterinary Medicine in the Ukrainian city worked for years to study under which conditions wild birds carrying flu could cause an epidemic in humans and to assess the damage that would result.



Konashenkov didn't explain why such research should be considered military in nature, as assessed by the defense ministry.



The spokesman further said more Ukrainian documents will soon be released on the transfer of human samples from Ukraine to the UK and other European nations. The materials will be accompanied by Russian military assessments of the work they detail, he said.



