US Senate passes $1.5tn omnibus spending bill

Washington, March 11 (IANS) The US Senate on Friday passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill for the fiscal year 2022 to fund the federal government through the end of September, sending it to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature.



Late Thursday night, the Senate voted 68-31 to pass the bill, which includes $730 billion in non-defence funding and $782 billion in defence funding, reports Xinhua news agency.



The vote came before a temporary government funding measure was set to expire on Friday



The bill, which was approved by the House of Representatives on Wednesday night, also provides $13.6 billion in supplemental funding to boost humanitarian, security and economic assistance related to the Ukraine crisis.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the bill ends a damaging series of short-term continuing resolutions that have undermined the government's ability to meet pressing challenges.



"We thank leaders in the House and Senate for their partnership in getting this bill done, and the President looks forward to signing it into law," she added.



