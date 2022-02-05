US House passes competitiveness bill

Washington, Feb 5 (IANS) The US House of Representatives has narrowly passed a multibillion dollar bill aimed at increasing technological competitiveness amid partisan bickering and strong opposition from the Republican Party.



The "America COMPETES Act of 2022", passed by 222-210, was voted almost entirely along the party line, with only one Republican joining Democrats in voting for the measure and one Democrat voting no, reports xinhua news agency.



House Republicans had complained that Democrats had excluded them in drafting the bill.



Before the voting started, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that she would begin negotiations with the Senate quickly.



The Senate passed its own bill, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, last June.



Both the chambers must pass a compromise version of the legislation before sending the bill to the White House for President Joe Biden's signature.



