UP woman kidnaps child to meet her lover

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 22 (IANS) In a bizarre incident, police have arrested three people, including a woman who kidnapped her lover's 6-year-old brother with the help of her nephew, in order to meet him.



The woman, 32, kept the kidnapped child with her while the police kept searching for the boy for over six days.



The incident was reported in the Chhatari police station area of Bulandshahr, after a 6-year-old child, identified as Dorilal, suddenly disappeared while playing in front of his house on February 15 in Himmatgarhi village.



Based on the complaint, the police launched a search for the missing child.



During investigation, it was found that Hiralal, 20, who is the elder brother of Dorilal, had an illicit relationship with a woman named Pinky from a neighbouring village.



According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, Hiralal had shifted to Gurugram for a job, due to which he could not meet Pinky for a few months.



Pinky, along with her nephew Lavkesh, planned the kidnapping of Dorilal, the younger brother of her lover, so that she could meet Hiralal.



On February 15, Lavkesh kidnapped the child and handed him over to Pinky.



Pinky kept the child with herself and called Hiralal informing him about the same.



Hiralal, however, even after knowing about his brother's location, kept the fact hidden from his family and the police.



But, when the police traced the mobile phones of Hiralal and Pinky, they were able to track them and the boy was recovered.



The woman then confessed to her crime, following which the police have arrested her nephew and boyfriend.



