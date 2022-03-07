UP woman abducted, gangraped in Delhi

Muzaffarnagar, March 7 (IANS) A young woman, studying in a college here, was allegedly abducted, taken to Delhi and gangraped by five people.



The police said that a case has been registered against the accused, based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family.



The victim has been sent for medical examination.



Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar said that according to the complaint, the woman was abducted outside the college in Khatauli town on Friday and taken to Delhi in a car where she was gangraped.



The accused also threatened her against informing anybody about the incident and then dropped her off in Meerut, the police said.



The woman's family had started searching for her as she did not return home from the college when she called them up and narrated her ordeal.



The SHO said that Shiva, Arun, Ansh, Varun and Sumit Kumar have been named as accused in the case, and a search was on to trace them.



He said the woman lives in a village under the Sardhana police station area in Meerut and travels to Khatauli daily to attend classes.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







