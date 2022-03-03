UP records 53.90% turnout in penultimate phase of Assembly polls (Night Lead)

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A turnout of 53.90 per cent was registered in the sixth and second-last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, involving 57 constituencies in 10 districts, the Election Commission said in its latest update.



It also said that the voter turnout figure was approximate trend as the data from some polling stations takes time to reach it.



As per the EC data, in Ambedkar Nagar district registered 62.22 per cent turnout, Ballia 53.93 per cent, Balrampur 48.64 per cent, Basti 56.81 per cent, Deoria 52.30 per cent, Gorakhpur 55.17 per cent, Kushinagar 56.08 per cent, Maharajganj 59.28 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 54.39 per cent, and Siddharthnagar district recorded 50.19 per cent.



Ambedkar Nagar recorded the highest number of turnout, while Balrampur recorded the lowest.



Over 2.14 crore voters exercised their franchise in this phase and the fate of a total of 676 candidates have been sealed in the EVM machines.



Among the 676 candidates in the fray this time are Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Urban, fighting his first Assembly polls, state Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu from Tamkuhi Raj seat and Swami Prasad Maurya, who quit as minister and the BJP to join the Samajwadi Party, from Fazilnagar.



The last phase will be held on March 7 and counting of the votes will be held on March 10.



