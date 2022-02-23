UP polls phase 4: 9.10% voter turnout till 9 am

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The voter turnout at 9 a.m. for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was 9.10 per cent, according to the data released by the Election Commission on Wednesday.



The Election Commission said the 9.10 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as data from some polling stations takes time.



Banda registered 8.79 per cent, Fatehpur 9.69 per cent, Hardoi 8.09 per cent, Kheri 10.45 per cent, Lucknow 8.19 per cent, Pilibhit 10.62 per cent, Rae Bareli 8.00 per cent, Sitapur 9.52 per cent while Unnao registered 9.23 per cent by 9 a.m.



Voters in the phase-4 of polling will vote to select their MLAs from 59 seats across nine districts from amongst 624 candidates. There are a total of 2.13 crore voters, of which 1.14 crore are male, 99.3 lakh female and 966 are transgender voters.



There are 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling stations with a maximum 1,250 voters per booth, the Election Commission said.



