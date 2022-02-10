UP polls phase-1: 35.03% voting till 1.00 pm

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday saw 35.03 per cent voting till 1.00 p.m., according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).



"Phase I has seen 35.03 per cent polling till 1.00 p.m.," the ECI statement said along with a disclaimer that these are approximate figures as data from some polling stations takes time to be incorporated.



Agra saw 37.02 per cent, Aligarh 32.06 per cent, Baghpat 38.03 per cent, Bulandshahar 37.05 per cent, Gautam Buddha Nagar 28.66 saw per cent voting, Ghaziabad 31.84 per cent, Hapur 40.12 per cent, Mathura 35.92 per cent, Meerut 34.37 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 35.55 per cent and Shamli saw 41.13 per cent, the EC statistics showed.



Of the total 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, voting for 58 seats of the phase I of the seven-phase elections is being held on Thursday.



There are a total of 634 candidates in fray, 73 of them women. As many as 2.28 crore voters (1.04 of them female) will exercise their franchise at 26,027 polling booths across 10,853 polling stations in 11 districts.



