UP polls: Voting begins in 59 assembly seats in 16 districts

Lucknow, Feb 20 (IANS) The polling in 59 assembly constituencies in 16 districts for the third phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections began on Sunday at 7 a.m., officials said.



The voting will continue till 6 p.m.



Voters in Mainpuri, Etawah, Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts would decide the fate of 627 candidates who are in the fray.



--IANS

stp/pgh