UP govt mulls panel of retired officers to probe complaints

Lucknow, March 6 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government is mulling a proposal to rope in retired IAS officers to investigate complaints related to administrative officers of various ranks and cadres.



The state government has issued directives to prepare a note related to this and provide a proposal.



According to reliable sources, efforts are being made to form a committee to complete the investigation on time under the new system.



Till now, complaints related to officers in IAS and PCS cadres are invariably investigated by serving officers of higher ranks.



"Since the investigating officers have their own work pressures, the process of investigation gets unduly prolonged and affects the promotion process. The matter, at times, reaches the court leading to further delay," said a senior official.



In view of such a situation, the government is contemplating to form a panel of retired IAS officers to dispose of all these matters in time.



According to sources, if the case of IAS and PCS officers is found to be worth investigating, then one of the competent officers can be nominated from the panel of retired IAS officers for investigation within a time limit for which the latter would receive honorarium.



The arrangement for it is being considered and soon a proposal related to this would be presented before the competent authority.



