UP farmer found dead in field, 3 booked

Kasganj (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 24 (IANS) A 52-year-old farmer was found dead, with his throat slit, in a potato field at the Baisora Bujurg village in Kasganj.



The victim, Horilal Jatav, was unmarried and used to sleep in his field to protect crops from being destroyed by stray cattle, said his family members.



The body has been sent for post-mortem.



Family members of the deceased alleged that the gram Pradhan and two others were responsible for his murder because of a land dispute.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan P. Botre said, "On the basis of a complaint received from the family of the deceased farmer, an FIR has been registered against the gram pradhan, his father, and brother under IPC section 302 (murder). Four teams have been tasked to arrest the accused men and investigate the case in detail."



According to reports, Horilal's nephew Ranveer had gone to give him food. After having dinner, Ranveer returned home, leaving him in the field. In the morning, he was found dead by the villagers.



Station house officer (SHO) Ramesh Bharadwaj said, "The family of the victim has accused gram pradhan Sant Kumar, his father Hariom, and brother Vijay of murder. Horilal and his family were having a dispute with the gram pradhan over a piece of land."



